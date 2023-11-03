Menu

Canada

Financial services, base metals lift S&P/TSX composite as U.S. markets rise

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 3, 2023 12:14 pm
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Trader Gregory Rowe works on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, Wednesday, Nov. 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Richard Drew
Strength in the financial services market and base metals helped lead Canada’s main stock index higher in late-morning trading, while U.S. stock markets also rose.

The S&P/TSX composite index was up 146.34 points at 19,772.68.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was up 160.68 points at 33,999.76. The S&P 500 index was up 33.62 points at 4,351.40, while the Nasdaq composite was up 117.85 points at 13,412.04.

The Canadian dollar traded for 73.02 cents US compared with 72.58 cents US on Thursday.

The December crude contract was up 72 cents at US$81.73 per barrel and the December natural gas contract was down three cents at US$3.50 per mmBTU.

The December gold contract was up US$7.30 at US$2,002.80 an ounce and the December copper contract was up one cent at US$3.68 a pound.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

