Hamilton may be days away from transit disruptions depending on union vote

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton’s transit workers will likely be contemplating incremental job action or a full-blown bus strike when their union reveals the city’s final offer in contract negotiations this weekend.

ATU Local 107 has already recommended members reject the proposal when the membership meets Sunday, according to their president.

Eric Tuck says the biggest issue is obtaining wages that keep pace with inflation, which he claims the latest offer doesn’t do.

“The wage offer that the employer is making right now is about an average of 3.25 per year over the four-year contract,” he said.

“The reality is inflation this year alone is at four per cent, and that’s not acceptable.”

Two to three meetings are expected to take all day, according to Tuck, with some kind of voting in each.

Story continues below advertisement

Results are expected at the end of the day, with a “no” vote backing up some sort of job action as early as Wednesday.

“So if the vote is to reject this offer, that will be a strike mandate so we can take action,” Tuck said.

“After that, we will give 72 hours’ notice, and it’s entirely up to the employer if they wish to go back to the bargaining table. We’re always open to talks.”

Hamilton’s executive director of human resources Lora Fontana confirmed the final offer was given just before 7 p.m. on Oct. 24 and that the city has “no intention” of locking out the ATU members.

“As such, we expect service will run as scheduled, until notice otherwise,” Fontana said.

Last week, the city alerted residents to seek “alternative forms of transportation” for commuting, confirming receipt of a formal no-board notice on Oct. 8 and opening the door for labour action from either the city or ATU members.

“While we are obligated to prepare for a labour disruption and the impacts that will have on public transit, we remain committed to reaching a negotiated settlement that is fair for workers and taxpayers,” acting city manager Jason Thorne said.

The city’s director of communications Matthew Grant echoed those sentiments in a Global News interview in late October and added that the city has no intention to lockout workers.

Story continues below advertisement

He went on to say there are not enough managers or alternate staff to continue any service, resulting in vehicles off the road and in storage at the Mountain Transit Centre.

The city’s DARTS program will not be affected since those drivers belong to a different union.