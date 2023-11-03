One person dead following collision in Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say a late-night collision in Guelph claimed the life of one person.

OPP said emergency crews arrived at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at the intersection of the Hanlon Expressway and Woodlawn Road.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Const. Josh Cunningham said the collision involved a pedestrian and a pickup truck.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The area will be closed as crews clean up and investigators gather evidence from the collision.

Anyone with more information is asked to call Wellington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.