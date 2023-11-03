Teen connected with armed carjackings in Hamilton and Burlington faces charges

Send this page to someone via email

A 15-year-old is facing over a dozen charges in two jurisdictions following a pair of carjackings at gunpoint in Burlington and Hamilton, Ont., on Sunday.

Halton police say their charges are tied to the theft of an SUV from Appleby Arena at around 3 p.m. on Oct. 29 by the teen and two other suspects.

“The victim was parking the vehicle when a group of three males exited a pickup truck and pointed a firearm at the victim demanding the keys,” Halton police said in a statement.

After fleeing down Appleby Line, the SUV would later be found in Hamilton by officers around 6 p.m. with the suspects nearby in a white Mercedes.

The high-end vehicle struck a police car and successfully fled the scene.

Not long after, police said the damaged vehicle pulled in front of a black Lincoln Navigator travelling in the area of Garth Street and Twenty Road and four individuals forcibly took that vehicle and fled.

Hamilton police would later find the Lincoln abandoned, but the 15-year-old would later be found by officers and arrested.

The teen faces 16 charges in all, with 10 laid by Hamilton police and six by Halton police. They include multiple robbery charges, a firearms charge, and a charge for breach of probation.

Hamilton police say they are seeking three other suspects, while Halton police say they are looking for two others.