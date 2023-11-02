Body found near Princeton, B.C., police say foul play involved

Send this page to someone via email

A Princeton man was the victim of foul play, say B.C. RCMP, after his body was discovered near the town earlier this week.

According to police, the body of Joshua James Bronk was located in a rural area on Saturday, Oct. 28.

“The circumstances were suspicious in nature and the investigation was assumed by the Southeast District Major Crime Unit,” the RCMP said in a media release.

Police added that a subsequent investigation revealed that Bronk was the victim of foul play.

However, Staff Sgt. Jason Smart of the Southeast District Major Crime Unit said that “investigators believe that Mr. Bronk’s death was an isolated event and that no public threat exists.”

Police are also appealing for public help.

If you have dashcam or trail-cam footage between the Brown Bridge and Coalmont from Oct. 20 to Oct. 28, between 7 a.m. and noon, or if you had contact with Bronk during that time frame, you’re asked to call the Southeast District Major Crime Unit tip line at 1-877-987-8477.