Crime

Police trying to identify 2 males who ‘may be involved’ in fatal Brampton shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 5:56 pm
Investigators released these images on Thursday. View image in full screen
Investigators released these images on Thursday. Handout / Peel Regional Police
Police are trying to identify two males who “may be involved” in the shooting death of a 30-year-old man in a Brampton school parking lot earlier this year.

Peel Regional Police released images Thursday of the individuals who officers are trying to identify.

Anthony Putzu was shot and killed in the parking lot of St. Roch Catholic Secondary School, located on Valleyway Drive in the Williams Parkway and James Potter Road area, at around 9:15 p.m. on July 22.

Police said the suspects fled the scene in a stolen Nissan Murano, which was later found burned.

Investigators are looking to the public for help in identifying two males seen in images officers released Thursday “as it is believed that they have information relating to this homicide.”

Anyone with information can contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.

