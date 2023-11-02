4 people arrested in Thompson after Manitoba RCMP seize drugs

Send this page to someone via email

Four people were arrested following a traffic stop by Manitoba RCMP on a highway near Thompson.

Police say officers conducted a traffic stop on Wednesday at approximately 11 a.m. on Highway 6 near the Ospwagan Lake. Four male occupants of the stopped vehicle were arrested for possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking.

A search of the vehicle led to the seizure of around 504 grams of cocaine, with an estimated street value of over $50,000, police say.

Three of the suspects remain in police custody: a 20-year-old from Thompson, along with a 21-year-old and 20-year-old from Winnipeg. A 13-year from Opaskwayak was released. He is expected to return to court at a later date.

An investigation is ongoing.