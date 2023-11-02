One dead after two separate school bus crashes in Southwestern Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Ontario Provincial Police are investigating separate crashes in two Southwestern Ontario towns Thursday morning.

Oxford OPP say that at around 7:35 a.m., they received reports of a two-vehicle collision on Potters road between Oxford Road 13 and Middletown Line.

The crash involved a passenger van and a school bus, both with just one occupant.

When police arrived, the driver of the van was located with life-threatening injuries and quickly transported to hospital, but later died.

The identity of the deceased has not been released at this time.

The driver of the school bus was uninjured.

Potters Road was closed for investigation for several hours, but has since been reopened.

And in Stratford, police say a school bus carrying 12 children was involved in a crash this morning.

The bus was travelling on John Street South around 8:45 a.m. when it left the roadway and hit a tree.

The front end of the bus was extensively damaged, and the tree was knocked down.

The 12 students on the bus were treated at the scene by paramedics, with one student being taken to the hospital with neck pain. The driver of the bus suffered minor injuries and was transported to hospital as a precaution.

John Street South was closed for several hours for investigation and clean-up and has since been reopened.

As a result of the investigation, the driver of the bus has been charged with careless driving, as police were unable to determine a reasonable excuse as to why the driver left the roadway.

John St S in @cityofstratford is closed between Easson & Ligjtbourne as #SPS investigates a crash involving a school bus. 12 students were on board. All have been checked by paramedics and have been released from the scene. More info to be released when available. pic.twitter.com/qKYRYLNi2Y — Stratford Police Service (@SPSmediaoffice) November 2, 2023