‘It’s not enough’: N.S. shelters say they need more support and fast

Wednesday’s first snowfall has kick-started another round of calls for a solution to homelessness in Nova Scotia.

The Beacon House Shelter in Lower Sackville says they are working tirelessly to meet the demands for housing, but admits it’s been a challenge.

“We’re concerned,” says Jim Gunn, a team member for the shelter.

“We’re doing what we can as fast as we can, recognizing that it’s just not enough with the food insecurity, the housing shortage. It’s not enough, but we’re doing what we can.”

Gunn says they have 20 beds inside the shelter, and six micro houses outside of it — with two more on the way.

Still, he says those limitations won’t make them turn folks away, especially on stormy winter nights.

“We will open the doors to whoever needs a shelter,” Gunn says.

On Wednesday, the province announced that it is securing a new overnight shelter. The province says it will have 50 beds, but did not provide details as to where the shelter will be or when it will open.

“It’s frustrating for us to be able to offer supports and try to offer a little bit of hope … when our government is being so vague,” says Patrick Maubert, a program and outreach co-ordinator with Brunswick Street Mission in Halifax.

Brunswick Street Mission provides food and laundry services to the homeless population but does not provide housing.

Maubert says the organization has been struggling as its resources run thin.

“We just simply don’t have the resources to keep going,” Maubert says. “So many folks are working around the clock to make things possible. But resources, both financial and human resources, are stretched to the max.”

He says he would like to see more rapid, adequate housing to keep people “dry, safe and warm.”

He also says he’s disappointed with the province’s response, and that he believes things will get worse if action isn’t taken.

“I think crime will rise. I think health concerns will rise,” he says.

“I think we’re just seeing the tip of the iceberg … which is really heartbreaking for a service provider and a social worker. We can only do what we can, just little baby steps. But we need the government to step in and really provide. “