Economy

Quebec’s TVA announces 547 layoffs as it cuts roughly third of its business

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 3:52 pm
Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau speaks following the media company’s annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. View image in full screen
Quebecor president and CEO Pierre Karl Peladeau speaks following the media company’s annual meeting Thursday, May 11, 2023 in Montreal. The Canadian Press
Groupe TVA is cutting 547 jobs — nearly one third of its workforce — in what it calls “major changes to its organizational structure.”

The Quebec media company made the announcement Thursday afternoon, saying it is looking to reduce operating expenses.

Under the plan, TVA is not only restructuring its news division but also ending its in-house production of entertainment content. There will also be measures to “optimize its real estate portfolio.”

Trending Now

The company says the layoffs come amid the ongoing media crisis. Earlier this year,  TVA cut 140 jobs.

with files from The Canadian Press

