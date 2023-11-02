Menu

Crime

Manitoba RCMP recover stolen property in search of Fisher River Cree Nation home

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 3:18 pm
In addition to stolen property, Manitoba RCMP seized weapons from a home Oct. 18. View image in full screen
In addition to stolen property, Manitoba RCMP seized weapons from a home Oct. 18. Manitoba RCMP
A Fisher River Cree Nation man is in custody after police found a treasure trove of stolen property in the search of a home in the community.

Manitoba RCMP say the raid happened Oct. 18 as part of an ongoing property theft investigation, and led to the recovery of stolen tools, electronics, sporting equipment and more.

Police also seized weapons including a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect, 33, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply. Police say they’ve identified the owners of the stolen items.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

