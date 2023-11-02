Manitoba RCMP recover stolen property in search of Fisher River Cree Nation home

Send this page to someone via email

A Fisher River Cree Nation man is in custody after police found a treasure trove of stolen property in the search of a home in the community.

Manitoba RCMP say the raid happened Oct. 18 as part of an ongoing property theft investigation, and led to the recovery of stolen tools, electronics, sporting equipment and more.

Police also seized weapons including a firearm and ammunition.

The suspect, 33, has been charged with possessing property obtained by crime and two counts of failing to comply. Police say they’ve identified the owners of the stolen items.

Fisher Branch RCMP continue to investigate.