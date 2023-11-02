NDP will support Conservative carbon price pause motion: Julian

Send this page to someone via email

The NDP will be supporting a Conservative motion to pause the federal carbon price on all forms of home heating.

New Westminster-Burnaby MP Peter Julian made the announcement Thursday afternoon following question period, upping the pressure on the Bloc Quebecois to either support the Liberals in voting down the motion on Monday, or join the opposition push.

The reason behind supporting this motion is that the NDP find removing the carbon price on home heating oil and not other forms of heat like natural gas is unfair, Julian said.

Prior to this, NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh said the party would discuss the motion but had concerns. Namely, the NDP’s feeling that the Conservatives aren’t taking climate change seriously and that this motion wouldn’t affect provinces that aren’t under the federal carbon price like B.C.

Throughout question period on Thursday, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre and members of his caucus continued to press the government on if Trudeau would allow Liberals to vote freely on this motion and if it they would make it a confidence matter.

0:35 Trudeau rules out more carbon price carve-outs: ‘Absolutely not’

Last Thursday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, flanked by the Atlantic Liberal caucus, announced that there will be a three-year pause on the carbon price for home heating oil, which is primarily used in the Maritimes.

In addition, Ottawa plans to work with provinces that are interested to get low-income people heat pumps to replace heating oil.

On Tuesday, Trudeau said the will “absolutely not” be anymore carve-outs to the carbon price.

More to come…