Crime

Central Hastings OPP arrest 2 after drugs seized at Madoc home

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted November 2, 2023 1:38 pm
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash from a home on Nov. 2, 2023. View image in full screen
Central Hastings OPP seized drugs and cash from a home on Nov. 2, 2023. Central Hastings OPP
Two people face drug-related charges following a search of a residence in Madoc, Ont. on Thursday.

According to Central Hastings OPP, as part of an investigation, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant on a residence on St. Lawrence St. West where they seized a number of controlled drugs and substances and a “large amount” of cash.

A 47-year-old woman and a 41-year-old man, both from Madoc, were arrested and charged with four counts of possession of a Schedule 1 substance for the purpose of trafficking, one count each of possession of a Schedule III substance for the purpose of trafficking, possession of proceeds of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failure to comply with a probation order (a second count for the man).

They were held in custody and are scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

The investigation also involved the OPP community street crime unit and the emergency response team.

