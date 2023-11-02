Menu

Crime

Fergus man charged in OPP child sexual exploitation investigation

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted November 2, 2023 11:01 am
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto. A four-day, province-wide investigation into internet child exploitation called 'Project Limestone' resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals. View image in full screen
A man uses a computer keyboard in Toronto. A four-day, province-wide investigation into internet child exploitation called 'Project Limestone' resulted in the arrest of 10 individuals. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy
A Fergus man is one of 10 people facing charges in an OPP child sexual exploitation investigation.

The four-day investigation called “Project Limestone” involved a number of police organizations from across Ontario.

In a news release, OPP say that between Sept. 12 and 15, investigators used undercover techniques to access online chatrooms and social media applications designed for children in order to identify, locate and arrest persons looking to sexually exploit children.

They say one person was arrested 90 minutes after arranging an online meeting with an undercover officer posing as a child. Others were found to have candy, toys, and sexual paraphernalia at the time of their arrest.

Those charged are from North Bay, Sudbury, Vaughan, Whitby, Sault Ste. Marie, Markham, and Massachusetts (United States).

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of 55 devices.

The individual from Fergus is a 67-year-old man who was allegedly out on bail at the time of his arrest. He has a bail hearing on Friday.

