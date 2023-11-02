‘Succession’ star Alan Ruck crashes truck into Hollywood pizzeria: reports

Send this page to someone via email

Actor Alan Ruck, best known for his starring roles in Succession and Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, crashed his truck into a Los Angeles pizza parlour on Tuesday, according to numerous reports.

Though it was originally unclear if Ruck, 67, was behind the wheel of the Rivian pickup truck that slammed into Raffallo’s Pizza building in Hollywood, police have since confirmed to CBS News that Ruck was indeed the driver.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. local time and involved four vehicles, the Los Angeles Times reported.

In surveillance footage, the white Rivian can be seen driving southbound on La Brea before it rear-ends a vehicle at an intersection. The electric pickup then surges forward and crashes into another car. After clipping one final vehicle, the Rivian veers off-road and rams into the pizzeria.

Story continues below advertisement

A passerby recorded video of the Rivian at the scene. The cab of the vehicle is seen protruding from a crumbling exterior wall with its hazard lights blinking.

Ruck was reportedly uninjured in the collision. An unnamed 32-year-old man was taken to hospital with injuries that are not considered serious. It is not clear if the injured man was in a car or walking.

Ruck has not commented publicly on the crash.

The Los Angeles Police Department is currently investigating the incident. Drugs and alcohol are not a suspected factor in the crash and no arrests have been made.

Walter Rosales, the owner of Raffallo’s Pizza, told CBS the collision triggered an emotional reaction from diners and fans of the restaurant.

“It was really hard last night, all the people that were crying,” he said. “They were crying and giving thanks to God because we were alive.”

Rosales said the Rivian went through a wall into the pizzeria’s bathroom — which he’s glad was not in use at the time of the crash.

Ruck has played a number of iconic characters throughout his career, including Cameron Frye from Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. The film features one of the most iconic cinema car crashes of all time, when Ruck’s character accidentally sends his father’s 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder out a window.

Story continues below advertisement

Ruck is also known for playing Connor Roy in Succession, Stuart Bondek in Spin City and Stephens in the Keanu Reeves-led movie Speed.