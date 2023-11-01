Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

B.C. weather: With freezing rain in forecast, province urges avoiding travel to Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 7:40 pm
Highway conditions along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2023. The province says an incoming weather system could see the highway hit with freezing rain or possible snow. View image in full screen
Highway conditions along the Okanagan Connector on Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 1, 2023. The province says an incoming weather system could see the highway hit with freezing rain or possible snow. DriveBC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Ministry of Transportation is urging motorists to avoid travelling to B.C.’s Interior on Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Environment Canada is forecasting freezing rain or snow, or possibly both, for a large swath of the Interior, from Prince George in the north to U.S. border.

“Drivers are advised that winter conditions are expected in the Southern Interior as a Pacific storm brings snow and possible freezing rain, starting today,” the ministry said on Wednesday afternoon.

Click to play video: 'Is your vehicle winter driving ready?'
Is your vehicle winter driving ready?

“It is expected to continue into tomorrow morning and a transition to rain showers is likely by tomorrow afternoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

The province says winter conditions can be expected along the Coquihalla Highway and the Okanagan Connector (Highway 97C), and that travellers should be prepared for deteriorating conditions and the possibility of road closures.

Also, commercial vehicles over 5,500 kilograms must carry chains and anticipate that mandatory chain-ups will be in effect.

“Maintenance contractors will be working 24/7 throughout the storm cycle and will adjust operations as the system warms from snow to freezing rain,” said the ministry.

“However, challenging winter driving conditions are expected to persist even with ongoing plowing, sanding and salting. Drivers are asked to provide space for maintenance vehicles and refrain from passing plows and other equipment until it is safe.”

Trending Now
Click to play video: 'Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions'
Safe Driving Tips for Winter Conditions

The province also said that should freezing rain develop, highway travel is not advised unless necessary.

Story continues below advertisement

“People who choose to travel should make sure their vehicle is fueled up or charged and equipped with winter tires with adequate tread,” said the ministry.

“Remember to carry extra water, food and medications.”

More on Canada
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices