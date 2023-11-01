Gathering with stakeholders to discuss Prince Albert’s homelessness issue

A discussion with community stakeholders within the city of Prince Albert was held on Wednesday to try find permanent solutions to the ongoing crisis of the city’s homelessness.

Several agencies including the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC), the Prince Albert Police Service (PAPS) and the City of Prince Albert gathered to hear differing ideas on how to eradicate it.

The PAGC Grand Chief Brian Hardlotte said they are taking the lead in this community discussion, which they first started last November, bringing different agencies together to talk about solutions.

“We bought everyone together at that time because we had lost a homeless person on the street because of a blizzard that November,” said Chief Hardlotte. “We had an emergency meeting to make sure we don’t lose another person.”

“For me to know what each agency has as a mandate or responsibility … to bring out a plan (and) what they’re going to do,” he said. “That communication part is very important to say what their plan is. We did that. We have a plan … it’s also an opportunity for everybody to know what agencies do for the vulnerable people.

At Wednesday’s meeting, stakeholders talked about everything from an affordable housing strategy to a permanent location for a shelter.

“I think first and foremost, the important part is that we’re actually getting together as a community to try and discuss what some of the issues and problems are,” said Patrick Nogier, the PAPS Chief of Police. “Of the issues and problems, I’ve heard today are very consistent with what’s going on in larger cities … it’s going to take a concentrated effort to ensure that people can identify which resources are available in this community.”

The city mayor said from the discussions held on Wednesday, it’s clear how supportive the community is.

“That’s a big part because to move forward, it’s a community problem. And if we come together, I think we can solve it,” said Mayor Greg Dionne. “We are getting close, as you can tell, in some other fronts there. I’m working on addiction beds. Someone else is working on homeless beds. So, we’re sort of covering all our bases.”

Mayor Dionne hopes at the next meeting with a bigger group, they hope to have some announcements on a permanent shelter and also addiction beds.

“I’m working on a program to bring 20 addiction beds to the city because people struggle,” he said. “I always struggle with the homeless debate because I see addictions, mental health and homelessness. And I believe that’s the order it’s in.”

Donna Brooks, the CEO of the Prince Albert’s YWCA, is confident that the city will have a permanent homeless shelter and said the shelter will act like an emergency room.

“Our job is to keep people from freezing to death, identify the resources out there that person can access,” said Brooks. “If they chose to access it, (we’ll) be able to refer them and help them access those services.”

PAGC will hold its next gathering in January.