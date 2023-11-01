Calgarians invited to explore Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ traditions

Send this page to someone via email

Halloween may be over, but this week brings another celebration for a lot of Calgarians.

It’s all about keeping ancient traditions alive and making new connections.

Sparrow Artspace in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood is hosting a special “Day of the Dead” public event on Saturday, Nov 4.

Artists Oscar and Fabi Rios, both from Mexico City, have created several colourful figures to add to the festive atmosphere in the art gallery.

They’ll also be leading sessions on how to make colourful paper flowers and decorate traditional sugar skulls, both items important to celebrating the “Day of the Dead.”

“This paper flower represents a marigold flower, which is very essential to the ‘Day of the Dead’ altar,” Oscar Rios said.

“It’s an offering we make for our lovely departed – we believe they come back to visit for one night of the year.”

Other local artists will be creating work and holding public sessions at Sparrow Artspace throughout November.

Much of that activity involves promoting connection among the broader Latin American community in Calgary.

“Basically we’re here to inspire a new generation of Latin people to reconnect, to Indigenize these places,” artist Matias Martinez said. “I’m going to be talking about folklore, mythology, gods and beasts, (focusing on) pre-Colombian culture.”

The month-long artists residency program, called Como Se Dice, also features opportunities for people to connect with a wide variety of performers and artists.

“We’re dismantling a lot of the myths and stereotypes, also including some poetry,” artist Josee Palacio said. “(Moving toward) healing, since there is a lot of trauma within the community.”

“I’m looking forward to having these workshops for the kids,” Fabi Rios said. “So they can come and make their own paper flowers and sugar skulls.”

The sugar skulls are also popular items once the “Day of the Dead” celebrations are over.

“You can eat them,” Oscar Rios said. “It’s sugar and kids love them.”

Information on the Como Se Dice program and the “Day of the Dead” event is available at https://www.sparrowartspace.com/.