Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Features

Calgarians invited to explore Mexican ‘Day of the Dead’ traditions

By Gil Tucker Global News
Posted November 1, 2023 6:30 pm
Artists Oscar and Fabi Rios in front of their colouful creations for a 'Day of the Dead' event at Sparrow Artspace in Calgary. View image in full screen
Artists Oscar and Fabi Rios in front of their colouful creations for a 'Day of the Dead' event at Sparrow Artspace in Calgary. Gil Tucker/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Halloween may be over, but this week brings another celebration for a lot of Calgarians.

It’s all about keeping ancient traditions alive and making new connections.

Sparrow Artspace in Calgary’s Bridgeland neighbourhood is hosting a special “Day of the Dead” public event on Saturday, Nov 4.

Artists Oscar and Fabi Rios, both from Mexico City, have created several colourful figures to add to the festive atmosphere in the art gallery.

They’ll also be leading sessions on how to make colourful paper flowers and decorate traditional sugar skulls, both items important to celebrating the “Day of the Dead.”

“This paper flower represents a marigold flower, which is very essential to the ‘Day of the Dead’ altar,” Oscar Rios said.

“It’s an offering we make for our lovely departed – we believe they come back to visit for one night of the year.”

Story continues below advertisement

Other local artists will be creating work and holding public sessions at Sparrow Artspace throughout November.

Much of that activity involves promoting connection among the broader Latin American community in Calgary.

“Basically we’re here to inspire a new generation of Latin people to reconnect, to Indigenize these places,” artist Matias Martinez said. “I’m going to be talking about folklore, mythology, gods and beasts, (focusing on) pre-Colombian culture.”

Trending Now

The month-long artists residency program, called Como Se Dice, also features opportunities for people to connect with a wide variety of performers and artists.

More on Calgary

“We’re dismantling a lot of the myths and stereotypes, also including some poetry,” artist Josee Palacio said. “(Moving toward) healing, since there is a lot of trauma within the community.”

“I’m looking forward to having these workshops for the kids,” Fabi Rios said. “So they can come and make their own paper flowers and sugar skulls.”

The sugar skulls are also popular items once the “Day of the Dead” celebrations are over.

“You can eat them,” Oscar Rios said. “It’s sugar and kids love them.”

Information on the Como Se Dice program and the “Day of the Dead” event is available at https://www.sparrowartspace.com/.

Story continues below advertisement

 

© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices