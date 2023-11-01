KGH Foundation receives $5 million donation from B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison

Send this page to someone via email

A generous donation was made on Wednesday toward a new, virtual-based health centre in the Okanagan that will focus on rural, remote, and Indigenous communities.

Called a landmark donation, Interior Health and the Kelowna General Hospital Foundation announced that it had received a $5 million commitment from B.C. billionaire Jim Pattison.

“Today is a truly historic day for the future of health care in the communities we passionately service across B.C.’s Interior,” provincial health minister Adrian Dix said in a press release.

“This gift represents a transformational step forward in reimagining front-line patient care in Indigenous, rural and remote communities through innovation based on research done right here at home.”

According to Interior Health, the virtual health centre will be the first of its kind.

“Once established, the work of the centre will aim to address health-care challenges facing communities through innovative, research-based solutions,” said Interior Health CEO Susan Brown.

“This generous donation marks the culmination of years of work, planning and consultation alongside our partners. In order to continue to innovate, re-think and re-design care delivery to provide patients with the highest quality and most effective care possible, we need research that is planned, curated and delivered right here, in our own backyard. That is the vision of the Centre for Health System Learning and Innovation.”

Interior Health noted that the donation from the Jim Pattison Foundation is the largest to a hospital in B.C.’s Interior, and the first that targets innovation.

“While we have seen the shift in urban centres, such as Vancouver and Toronto, we are thrilled to have received such a significant gift specifically aimed at innovation in regional health care,” said KGH Foundation CEO Allison Young.

The KGH Foundation recently launched a $40 million fundraiser for local healthcare concerns. To date, it has raised almost $15 million.

“This is a very interesting and forward-thinking project,” said Clark Hollands of the Jim Pattison Foundation. “We appreciate the opportunity and are excited to be a part of it.”

Jim Pattison, on a pre-recorded message, said, “I want to say how much we appreciate the opportunity to support the community of Kelowna and its surrounding areas. Congratulations, Kelowna General Hospital.”