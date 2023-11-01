Menu

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Health

Ontario hospitals warn stolen patient, employee data may be published after ransomware attack

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 12:56 pm
Canada’s critical infrastructure vulnerable to cyberattacks: report
RELATED: Ransomware attacks are now the most disruptive form of cybercrime on Canadians, according to a new report from the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security. Mackenzie Gray explains the findings, the attacks' consequences to the Canadian economy, and what hackers are expected to target next – Aug 28, 2023
Five Ontario hospitals affected by a recent ransomware attack, along with their shared IT provider, are warning patients and staff that their data may be published.

The attack caused an outage of some online services at Bluewater Health, Chatham-Kent Health Alliance, Erie Shores HealthCare, Hotel-Dieu Grace Healthcare and Windsor Regional Hospital on Oct. 23.

Affected hospitals have been forced to postpone and reschedule many surgeries and appointments.

The hospitals and TransForm, a non-profit group tasked with overseeing the hospitals’ I-T systems, say an investigation involving “leading cybersecurity experts” has determined certain patient, employee and professional staff data has been taken and may be released publicly.

They say the hospital organizations are working to restore systems, and updates related to the restoration of systems is expected in next week week.

The group says its working closely with law enforcement including local police departments, Ontario Provincial Police, INTERPOL and FBI, and it has notified all relevant regulatory organizations including the Ontario Information and Privacy Commissioner.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

