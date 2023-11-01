New app aimed at helping Nova Scotians access health services and information

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is introducing a mobile app aimed at giving people easier access to some health services through their phones.

Developed at a cost of $10 million, officials say YourHealthNS is a one-stop shop to book services, get information and to find available health care faster.

The app comes with a home screen that can be personalized with each individual’s information.

It will allow people to book blood tests, X-rays, flu shots and

COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The app will provide information such as predicted emergency department wait times, and will give access to same-day virtual care and vaccination records.

Premier Tim Houston says that through the app all Nova Scotians will be able to get two virtual health sessions a year covered by the province, regardless of whether they have a family doctor.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 1, 2023.