130 new affordable rental units up for grabs in Orillia, Ont.

Amid high rent prices and a high cost of living, there is some reprieve for those looking for affordable housing in Simcoe County.

The county announced Wednesday it has opened the application process for 130 affordable rental units at the newly built County Orillia Campus.

The multi-use development includes 130 mixed affordable residential rental units for older adults, families and individuals.

“Well-designed housing such as the County Orillia Campus provides safety, health and affordability. It is an investment in our community. This campus will increase the opportunity for low-to-moderate income households, and some of those most vulnerable individuals in the community, to access affordable housing with dignity,” the county said in a statement.

The building offers a mix of bachelor, one-, two- and three-bedroom units.

This announcement comes as an online rental website Zumper estimates the cost of a one-bedroom apartment in Barrie is around $1,750 and in Orillia $1,650 as of October.

In a release, the County of Simcoe said all of the studio and one-bedroom units follow a universal design to age in place, ensuring this will be a comfortable place to call home for older adults.

The campus will also offer a variety of onsite resources, including Ontario Works, Children and Community Services and Social Housing.

It will also have a number of community agencies and resources, including Simcoe Muskoka Family Connexions, Helping Hands, EarlyON Child and Family Centre, and licensed child care.

The County Orillia Campus expects to welcome new residents in early 2024, with the first residents moving in throughout the spring of 2024.

The county says the application process is based on first come, first served and is subject to approval by the Simcoe County Housing Corporation, as per their guidelines for affordable rentals.

Applications can be submitted on the county’s website.