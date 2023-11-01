Winnipeg Goldeyes hire former major-leaguer Logan Watkins as field manager

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Goldeyes have hired a new field manager, and he comes with major-league experience.

Logan Watkins, 34, a former infielder with the Chicago Cubs, is Winnipeg-bound, the team announced Wednesday.

Watkins has previous experience in the field manager role, having served with the Cleburne Railroaders of the American Association for more than two seasons.

“Logan knows what it takes to play this game at the highest level, and he has the experience recruiting players and building a roster that is so important in our league,” Goldeyes president Sam Katz said in a release.

“He’s someone I believe players will want to play for and will wear the Goldeyes uniform proud.”

The Wichita, Kansas, native replaces Greg Tagert, whom the Goldeyes decided not to keep on after a disastrous last-place season in 2023.

Watkins appeared in 58 games at the Major League Baseball level, followed by 11 seasons in the minors, including with the now-defunct Wichita Wingnuts of the American Association and an all-star selection in that league.

“I’ll be looking to assemble a team of guys who understand the history of the Goldeyes as well as the expectations of playing for Winnipeg. We will be one of the hardest-playing teams in the league and I will look to find players that match that mindset,” Watkins said Wednesday.

“I would describe myself as a players’ manager. I only retired from playing in 2020 so I relate well to the players of today, but I grew up playing in an old-school era and can appreciate both mentalities.”