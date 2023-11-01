Saskatoon morning news rewind: Wednesday, Nov. 1

See more sharing options

The Silver Plate Dinner, neutral base paints in Décor and Design, and gearing up for the Sask. Snow Show.

Here’s your morning rewind for the Wednesday, Nov. 1, edition of Global News Morning Saskatoon.

Silver Plate Dinner celebrates 69th anniversary

It’s a long-standing tradition in Saskatoon and it promises to be a very special event this year.

The 69th annual Silver Plate Dinner is set to go on Nov. 7 at TCU Place.

Michael Shaw, the B’nai Brith Silver Plate Dinner chair, joins Chris Carr with more on the history of the event and how it supports the community.

4:09 Silver Plate Dinner celebrating 69th anniversary

Choosing the proper neutral paint base: Décor and Design

Deciding on the right neutral paint base is key in complementing spaces.

Karen Palibroda from Metric Design says an important factor is to meet the existing undertones in a room — be it flooring or coverings.

Palibroda explains how to go about deciding on the best neutral paint base in this Décor and Design segment.

3:38 Choosing the proper neutral paint base: Décor and Design

Winter recreation is on display at the Sask. Snow Show

The latest in snowmobiles will be on display at Prairieland Park for the Sask. Snow Show.

But it’s not all about sleds as the show has expanded to become a winter recreation trade show.

Derek Silversides from the Saskatchewan Snowmobile Association looks at what is taking place during the two days of the show starting on Nov. 3.

4:14 Winter recreation on display at the Sask. Snow Show

Saskatoon morning weather outlook: Wednesday, Nov. 1

Cloudy start to November — Chantal Wagner has your Wednesday, Nov. 1, morning SkyTracker forecast for Saskatoon and area.