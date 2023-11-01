Fur-ever in our hearts: Carlton, beloved campus cat at Halifax university, has died

Send this page to someone via email

A beloved furry fixture of Saint Mary’s University has passed away, after years of delighting students and providing some much-needed cuddles and comfort between classes.

Carlton the cat, an “unofficial mascot and therapy pet” of the Halifax university, passed away from cancer Tuesday, his owner announced in an Instagram post.

“We are forever grateful for his large community of friends who opened their hearts, homes, and classrooms to him and gave him such a full life,” the post said. “He will always have a special place in our hearts.”

The friendly tabby lived with his owners off-campus, but was a common sight around SMU campus, pouncing into the hearts of students and professors alike.

He even had his own Sobey School of Business faculty page, which described his specialties as human management and B.S.p.s (scratch post assessment.)

“Most days he can be spotted perched atop the IT help desk, napping in a lounge chair in the Sobey School of Business, or making his rounds of McNally, where he visits Ms. McKinney in enrolment services,” said the page, which has since been removed.

“Sometimes he’ll even take the elevator down to visit staff in shipping and receiving.”

View image in full screen Carlton had his own SMU Sobey School of Business faculty page, and a tag that read: ‘Carlton T. Cat.’. Instagram/carlton_the_cat

It’s clear Carlton has had a big impact on the community, judging from the hundreds of comments on social media offering their condolences and sharing happy memories.

One former student said their favourite memory of Carlton was when they were leaving the school in August to move back home.

“I was just about to walk out of the school for the last time and Carlton came walking straight to me to say goodbye,” they wrote. “It’s like he knew.”

“I remember an 8:30 a.m. class in my second year of mech eng… Carlton walked around the entire classroom, rubbing the legs of every student nearby,” someone else said. “He made morning classes so much more fun. RIP little buddy, you were one of the best parts of SMU.”

“In a school full of Huskies,” said another commenter, referencing the school’s official mascot, “always choose to be a Carlton.”

View image in full screen Carlton could frequently be found taking naps around campus. Instagram/carlton_the_cat

Others called for permanent commemorations of the famous feline.

“I feel like we need a bronze statue of Carlton at smu now,” one commenter said.

“WE NEED A MEMORIAL,” wrote another.

A number of the school’s official pages and societies also chimed in to share memories and express their sadness.

“So sorry for your loss. Carlton was adored by Library staff and will be greatly missed,” said a comment posted by the school’s official library account. “He visited us often and his presence brought joy to many students and Library staff.”

We were sad to learn that Carlton, our famous neighbourhood campus cat, has passed. He was a #SMUCommunity icon and will be missed by many. Please feel free to share some of your favourite memories in the comments. pic.twitter.com/45UgJodCEZ — Saint Mary’s University (@smuhalifax) November 1, 2023

The SMU Indigenous Student’s Society thanked Carlton’s owners for sharing him with the school, saying he used to check out the beading looms and medicines at the Indigenous student advisor’s office.

“He brightened everyone’s day no matter where he was on campus whether he stayed for a visit or just passed you by,” it said. “May he rest in peace.”

The SMU Pride society also chimed in, saying Carlton was “the highlight of so many students’ days.”

“He was often an assistant (the best, at that) to planning events and would often sit in the Pride Positive Space on campus,” the society said in a comment. “Sending the most love and light your way in this difficult time.”

View image in full screen Hundreds of comments are pouring in from SMU community members offering their condolences and sharing happy memories. Instagram/carlton_the_cat

Carlton’s owner, Sophie Smith Stewart, said her family adopted him from the Spryfield Animal Hospital 10 years ago, back when they lived in Herring Cove.

The family moved to Halifax, near SMU, a couple years later, and the “adventurous” cat started wandering around campus.

“At first, security wasn’t a big fan of him and kicked him out,” Smith Stewart said. “I’d see pictures on Instagram of him in the back of the security truck being taken away.”

But shortly after the school warmed up to him, and Carlton soon became well-known in the community.

“It’s so heartwarming seeing all the support Carlton had, all the lives that he’s impacted and all the love he has given people and people have given him in return,” said Smith Stewart.

“It’s just really something special.”

View image in full screen Carlton’s owner, Sophie Smith Stewart, says it’s ‘heartwarming’ to hear about her cat’s impact on students. Zack Power/Global News

She said she appreciates seeing all the stories about Carlton on social media.

Two weeks ago, she said her family noticed he was losing weight and took him to the vet, where they found out he had intestinal cancer. Since then, they had been keeping him at home due to his health.

Following his death, Smith Stewart said her family doesn’t have any immediate plans to get another furry friend.

“I don’t think we’ll get another cat anytime soon,” she said. “He’s so special. It wouldn’t be the same.”

She does, however, think it might be nice if the school had another pet for the students to hang out with.

“I feel like it’s nice to have an animal on campus. Animals are so comforting for students.”