Canada

Crown’s cross examination of Peter Nygard set to continue in sex assault trial

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 1, 2023 6:04 am
Click to play video: 'Peter Nygard categorically denies that he sexually assaulted five women who have testified again him'
Peter Nygard categorically denies that he sexually assaulted five women who have testified again him
WATCH: As Catherine McDonald reports, why Nygard told the jury some of the allegations don’t make sense, and others are something he would never do.
TORONTO — The Crown’s cross-examination of former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is expected to continue today at his sexual assault trial in Toronto.

The 82-year-old founder of a now-defunct women’s clothing company has pleaded not guilty to five counts of sexual assault and one count of forcible confinement in alleged incidents ranging from the 1980s to mid-2000s.

Multiple complainants in the trial have alleged they were taken to Nygard’s Toronto headquarters under pretences ranging from tours to job interviews, with encounters ending in a top-floor bedroom suite where they allege they were sexually assaulted.

Nygard denied those allegations as he testified in his own defence last week, and said he has never done the things the five complainants have accused him of.

The Crown’s cross-examination so far has focused on Nygard’s 11-hour interview with a Toronto police detective in 2021.

Nygard testified yesterday that he went into the interview with “nothing to hide” from police, but could not recall several details of that conversation when questioned about them in court.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

