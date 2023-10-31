Calgary firefighters pull 1 individual from Richardson Way SW townhouse fire

One person is in hospital following a townhouse fire in a southwest Calgary neighbourhood.
The Calgary Fire Department said it responded to a fire in the 4400 block of Richardson Way Southwest at around 4:20 p.m. and arrived to find one floor of a townhouse fully engulfed in flames.
Fire crews worked to prevent further spread of the fire.
One person was pulled from the home, but the CFD was unable to provide any further details. That person was rushed to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Calgary police shut down traffic along Richardson Way S.W. between Richardson Link S.W. and Richardson Road S.W. Tuesday afternoon.
The fire department said it was able to bring the fire under control.
More to come…
