Trent University reaches new tentative deal with union for part-time faculty

A new tentative agreement has been reached between Trent University and hundreds of its part-time instructors and other faculty in Peterborough, Ont.

On Tuesday afternoon, the university said negotiating teams for the school and Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3908 (Unit 1) have reached a tentative settlement on a new collective agreement.

The university says CUPE Local 3908-1 represents 377 course instructors, clinical instructors, markers, tutorial leaders, workshop leaders, academic counsellors, academic skills counsellors and lab demonstrators.

Details of the tentative agreement will be released after ratification by both parties.

“Both teams have agreed to recommend the tentative settlement to their respective parties,” Trent University stated. “CUPE will provide members information regarding a meeting to ratify the agreement.”

The settlement is also subject to ratification by the university’s board of governors.

CUPE has not yet commented on the tentative agreement.

A previous contract agreement had been signed in February 2020, effective Sept. 1, 2019 to Aug. 31, 2023. Staff at the time had been without a contract since the end of August 2019. Union members in January 2020 had voted in favour of job action and labour action — either a strike or lockout — which would have occurred in March 2020.