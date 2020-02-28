Part-time instructors reach new tentative deal with Trent University: union

Send this page to someone via email

A tentative agreement has been reached between Trent University and hundreds of its part-time instructors in Peterborough.

In a tweet on Friday morning, Canadian Union of Public Employees Local 3908 (Unit 1) said a new tentative agreement was reached early Friday and a planned Sunday rally was cancelled.

The union says it represents 537 part-time instructors who are contract workers with positions ranging from teachers and laboratory assistants to grade markers, academic counsellors and workshop leaders. The university earlier this month claimed the local represents 312 instructors.

Thanks to everyone for their support — because of your dedication the Unit 1 Bargaining team came to a tentative agreement with @TrentUniversity ! The Rally this Sunday has been cancelled. This agreement wouldn't have been possible without you. #no3908noTrent — CUPE 3908 (@cupe3908) February 28, 2020

The union’s contract expired on Aug. 31, 2019, and members in January voted in favour of job action and labour action — either a strike or lockout — which could have occurred on or around March 2. The parties were scheduled to reconvene for bargaining on Feb. 19.

Terms of the tentative agreement have not been released but a key issue was job security, since the union claimed part-time instructors are laid off every four months and must re-apply for their positions. The university stated contracts can extend up to three years.

Negotiating teams for Trent University and @cupe3908 Unit 1 have reached a tentative settlement on a new collective agreement. Details of the tentative agreement will be released after ratification by both parties. #trentu — Trent University (@TrentUniversity) February 28, 2020

“Thank you to everyone for your support, planned attendance, social media presence, and for contacting the employer directly,” the union stated. “This tentative agreement wouldn’t have been possible without you!”

Trent University confirmed the tentative settlement on a new collective agreement with the assistance of mediator Gerry Lee.

“Both teams have agreed to recommend the tentative settlement to their respective parties,” the university stated Friday morning. “It is expected that CUPE Local 3908 unit 1 will set a date with its members to ratify the agreement. The settlement is also subject to ratification by the university’s board of governors. Details of the tentative agreement will be released after ratification by both parties.”

