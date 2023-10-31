N.S. man charged with 2nd-degree murder after victim dies from alleged axe attack

Send this page to someone via email

A man connected with an alleged axe attack that prompted an emergency alert in the Thorburn, N.S., area Monday has been charged with second-degree murder.

In a release Tuesday, the RCMP said 61-year-old John Douglas Cress remains in custody and was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Police responded to a report of a man attempting to break into a home on Greenwood Street in Thorburn on Monday morning. The man was reported to be “running through the woods with an axe.”

An 88-year-old woman was found in the home with serious injuries and later died in hospital. RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Chris Marshall said Cress and the victim were known to each other but would not say how.

An alert was issued to Pictou, Antigonish and Colchester Counties shortly after 10 a.m., warning of a “dangerous man armed with an axe.” Cress, who had serious injuries, was found in the woods shortly after.