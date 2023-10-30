Ontario braces for cold weather on Halloween night

Send this page to someone via email

After a burst of warm weather, things have turned chilly again and trick-or-treaters should be prepared for that to continue on the night of Halloween itself, Global News’ chief meteorologist says.

A flood of colder weather moved into southern Ontario and is “here to stay for a while,” according to Anthony Farnell.

“The unusual warmth from last week is nothing but a memory now,” Farnell said.

The chief meteorologist said most costume-clad revellers out on Tuesday, the Halloween night when children flood the streets to go trick or treating, should expect to be cold.

In some places, a touch of snow could be on the cards.

“For most of us, it’s just a chilly night for trick or treaters but for some local communities downwind from a Great Lake, snowflakes may also be flying on Halloween night,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Areas including Peterborough and places around Georgian Bay are the most likely to see snow.

Other areas will be partly cloudy and with a breeze. Farnell said the temperature will likely range from 3 to 5 C, with slight wind chill.

“As the evening progresses the temperature will drop down to the freezing point,” he said.