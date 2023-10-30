Menu

Canada

Smoke’s Poutinerie founder and CEO Ryan Smolkin dead at 50

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 30, 2023 3:27 pm
Smoke's Poutinerie says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin appears in a handout photo. View image in full screen
Smoke's Poutinerie says the founder of the fast-food chain has died. The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery. Smolkin appears in a handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Smoke's Poutinerie
Smoke’s Poutinerie Inc. says the founder of the fast-food chain has died.

The company attributed the Sunday death of 50-year-old Ryan Smolkin to unexpected complications from a recent surgery.

Smolkin started the Ajax, Ont.-based brand in 2009, calling himself the company’s chief entertainment officer.

Under his leadership, Smoke’s locations cropped up all over Canada and the brand expanded into the U.S.

Prior to Smoke’s, Smolkin owned a branding and design company that counted Nike, Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment, Molson Breweries and Corus Entertainment as clients.

Smoke’s president and chief operating officer Mark Cunningham will take on Smolkin’s role.

© 2023 The Canadian Press

