Woman dead after 2 SUVs collide on highway southeast of Vegreville: RCMP

A highway collision southeast of Vegreville, Alta., this weekend has left an 80-year-old woman dead, the RCMP said Monday.

In a news release, the RCMP said officers were called to a crash involving two SUVs on Highway 16 at Highway 36 at about 6:10 p.m. on Sunday.

The woman who died was a passenger in an SUV that police believe was headed west at the time of the collision. The RCMP said she was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the westbound SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Police said they believe an SUV headed south on Highway 36 failed to stop at a stop sign before colliding with the SUV headed west.

The RCMP did not say that any charges were laid and added that “no further updates are anticipated.”

Highway 16 was temporarily shut down in both directions following the crash as emergency crews worked at the scene.