2 dead after late night crash in Caledonia, Ont.: OPP

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 1:45 pm
OPP say two people were killed following a two-vehicle collision southwest of Caledonia on Oct. 29, 2023. View image in full screen
OPP say two people were killed following a two-vehicle collision southwest of Caledonia on Oct. 29, 2023. Global News
Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision southwest of Caledonia, Ont. Sunday night, say Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators believe the “head-on collision” happened around 10 p.m. on Fourth Line, about one kilometre west of Highway 6.

“Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and a sedan in a ditch,” OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in an email.

“The lone occupants of both vehicles, a 36-year-old resident of Hagersville and a 51-year-old resident of Ohsweken, were deceased at the scene.”

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.

