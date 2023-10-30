2 dead after late night crash in Caledonia, Ont.: OPP

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision southwest of Caledonia, Ont. Sunday night, say Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).
Investigators believe the “head-on collision” happened around 10 p.m. on Fourth Line, about one kilometre west of Highway 6.
“Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and a sedan in a ditch,” OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in an email.
“The lone occupants of both vehicles, a 36-year-old resident of Hagersville and a 51-year-old resident of Ohsweken, were deceased at the scene.”
An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
Trending Now
More on Canada
- Global stability is ‘fracturing.’ For Canada, the stakes are high, Joly warns
- N.S. woman happy to be alive after ‘terrifying’ crash sends Jeep flying on highway
- Haunted Canada: 14 creepy places that will scare your socks off
- Unifor reaches tentative contract agreement with Stellantis, ending brief strike
Comments