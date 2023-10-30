2 dead after late night crash in Caledonia, Ont.: OPP

See more sharing options

Two people are dead following a two-vehicle collision southwest of Caledonia, Ont. Sunday night, say Ontario Provincial Police (OPP).

Investigators believe the “head-on collision” happened around 10 p.m. on Fourth Line, about one kilometre west of Highway 6.

“Upon arrival, police found a pickup truck engulfed in flames and a sedan in a ditch,” OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers said in an email.

“The lone occupants of both vehicles, a 36-year-old resident of Hagersville and a 51-year-old resident of Ohsweken, were deceased at the scene.”

An investigation into the crash is still ongoing.