Video link
Headline link
Politics

Vandalism rebates coming for B.C. small businesses next month

By Catherine Garrett Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 12:54 pm
Click to play video: 'Accused serial Chinatown vandal appears in court'
Accused serial Chinatown vandal appears in court
A Vancouver man accused of being a serial vandal targeting Chinatown with graffiti made an appearance in court Wednesday. As Kristen Robinson reports, he says he will vigorously defend himself against the charges.
B.C. small businesses will soon be able to apply for funding to help manage the cost of vandalism.

Starting November 22, businesses can apply to the “Securing Small Business Rebate Program” to help pay for things like cleaning graffiti and repairing broken windows.

It will provide as much as $2,000 per business for repairs, and up to $1,000 for prevention measures like security cameras or gates.

Applications are retroactive to Jan. 1, to help businesses recoup costs incurred this year.

“Small businesses are the foundation of B.C.’s economy, and we are taking action to maintain a thriving business community,” said Minister of Jobs Brenda Bailey.

“Supporting small businesses with this rebate helps provide some relief for the costs they’ve taken on through no fault of their own.”

The funds will be delivered by the B.C. Chamber of Commerce and given out on a first come first serve basis.

Click to play video: 'Beloved Maple Ridge tea shop vandalized'
Beloved Maple Ridge tea shop vandalized
