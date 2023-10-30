RCMP investigation ongoing into robbery at Dauphin business

Send this page to someone via email

Dauphin RCMP are investigating a robbery at a business in the Manitoban community.

Mounties responded to a report of a robbery on Oct. 24 at approx. 12 p.m., at a business located on 1st Avenue NE. They said a masked man entered the store and requested assistance in locating items to purchase. After gathering the items into his hands, he walked out the door.

Police said an employee pursued the suspect but was assaulted outside and had a knife pulled on him. The suspect fled the scene on a red-coloured mountain bike, wearing a black jacket and carrying a black bag.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dauphin RCMP at 204-622-5020, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or submit a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.

