Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

No one hurt in St. Boniface house fire, WFPS says

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 30, 2023 10:26 am
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. View image in full screen
The Winnipeg Fire Department logo on a fire truck. Elisha Dacey/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

No one was hurt and two cats were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in St. Boniface Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the scene on Promenade des Intrepides just after 10:15 p.m., where crews found a fire in an attached garage that had spread to the house.

Due to deteriorating conditions, the WFPS says firefighters were forced to leave the house partway through their efforts to battle the blaze, before eventually declaring the fire under control around midnight.

The WFPS said the house was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.

Click to play video: 'Fire Prevention Week: escape plans'
Fire Prevention Week: escape plans
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices