No one hurt in St. Boniface house fire, WFPS says

No one was hurt and two cats were rescued by firefighters during a house fire in St. Boniface Sunday night.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) was called to the scene on Promenade des Intrepides just after 10:15 p.m., where crews found a fire in an attached garage that had spread to the house.

Due to deteriorating conditions, the WFPS says firefighters were forced to leave the house partway through their efforts to battle the blaze, before eventually declaring the fire under control around midnight.

The WFPS said the house was significantly damaged by smoke, fire and water, and the cause of the incident remains under investigation.