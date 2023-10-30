Canadian rockers April Wine to perform at Winnipeg’s Burton Cummings Theatre

Send this page to someone via email

A long-running Canadian classic rock act is headed to the Burton Cummings Theatre for a Winnipeg gig this spring.

Canadian Music Hall of Famers April Wine will be performing at the Burt on April 24, 2024, the venue announced Monday.

The Halifax group, which achieved international fame in the 1970s and ’80s with hits like I Like to Rock and Just Between You and Me, has sold more than 20 million records worldwide since its 1969 inception.

The show will likely be Winnipeg fans’ first chance to see April Wine’s new lineup, as frontman and founding member Myles Goodwyn retired from touring earlier this year.

The current incarnation of the group includes guitarist Brian Greenway, who joined the band in 1977, as well as rhythm section Richard Lanthier and Roy Nichol, who have each been members for over a decade. New singer/guitarist Marc Parent replaced Goodwyn for live shows in 2023.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.