Possible ‘significant’ snowfall to hit Nova Scotia this week, statement issued

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement about an early season snowfall this week.

It said up to five centimetres of snow is expected Monday for parts of eastern and northern Nova Scotia, with up to 10 centimetres over the Cape Breton Highlands.

“Snow may mix with ice pellets in some areas before changing over to rain later today. The precipitation will taper off overnight,” the statement said.

It noted that accumulations will mainly be confined to areas of higher terrain like the Cobequid Pass, Mt. Thom and the Cape Breton Highlands.

With early season snowfalls expected this week, be sure to give yourself extra time when traveling and plan ahead by staying on top of the latest forecast.🌨️❄️#NSStorm pic.twitter.com/89QSWqmzlT — ECCC Weather Nova Scotia (@ECCCWeatherNS) October 30, 2023

However, on Wednesday, a “second more widespread early season snowfall is expected” for most of the province during the day and into the evening.

“Accumulations may be significant enough to cause hazardous travel conditions,” it said. “Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.”

Environment Canada says people should continue to monitor alerts and forecasts.