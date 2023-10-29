Halloween festivites transform Grizzli Winery into ‘Halloweenie’

Send this page to someone via email

Some cute costumed kids took over West Kelowna’s Grizzli winery for a day of Halloween-themed fun.

Halloween came early to the winery where hundreds of ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes, joined by their parents and four-legged companions came together for a ‘Halloweenie’ celebration.

“There’s festive cocktails, wine for the parents, lots of activities for the kids, crafting stations, pumpkin decorating, Halloween theatre, best-dressed competition and outdoor s’mores and a firepit,” said Amber Piran, Grizzli Winery.

Tammy Broad attended the event dressed as a sea turtle with her daughter who dressed as a cat.

“I love seeing their costumes and their excitement and their enjoyment, I have got my daughter here today and she’s just thrilled to collect candy,” said Broad.

For some of the kids in attendance, the spookier the costume, the better.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine-year-old Isabella dressed up as a broken doll.

“I like creepy stuff and I watched [the movie] M3GAN and was inspired,” said Isabella.

Her friend, 9-year-old Milana dressed up as a vampire.

“I have always liked creepy costumes and I have liked creepy costumes since I was five so it’s like I have always just liked being something creepy,” said Milana.

For four-year-old Austin, dressing up as a firefighter isn’t just a costume, he’s practicing for his future career.

“I’m going to fight lots of fires,” said Austin.

The Halloweenie celebration took place Oct. 28 at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, B.C.