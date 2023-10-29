Halloween festivites transform Grizzli Winery into ‘Halloweenie’

Some cute costumed kids took over West Kelowna’s Grizzli winery for a day of Halloween-themed fun.
Halloween came early to the winery where hundreds of ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes, joined by their parents and four-legged companions came together for a ‘Halloweenie’ celebration.
“There’s festive cocktails, wine for the parents, lots of activities for the kids, crafting stations, pumpkin decorating, Halloween theatre, best-dressed competition and outdoor s’mores and a firepit,” said Amber Piran, Grizzli Winery.
Tammy Broad attended the event dressed as a sea turtle with her daughter who dressed as a cat.
“I love seeing their costumes and their excitement and their enjoyment, I have got my daughter here today and she’s just thrilled to collect candy,” said Broad.
For some of the kids in attendance, the spookier the costume, the better.
Nine-year-old Isabella dressed up as a broken doll.
Her friend, 9-year-old Milana dressed up as a vampire.
“I have always liked creepy costumes and I have liked creepy costumes since I was five so it’s like I have always just liked being something creepy,” said Milana.
For four-year-old Austin, dressing up as a firefighter isn’t just a costume, he’s practicing for his future career.
“I’m going to fight lots of fires,” said Austin.
The Halloweenie celebration took place Oct. 28 at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, B.C.
