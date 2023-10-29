Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Halloween festivites transform Grizzli Winery into ‘Halloweenie’

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 8:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Halloween festivities take over Grizzli Winery'
Halloween festivities take over Grizzli Winery
Today, family memories that will last a lifetime were made at West Kelowna's Grizzli Winery for the annual family 'Halloweenie' festivities. Sydney Morton has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Some cute costumed kids took over West Kelowna’s Grizzli winery for a day of Halloween-themed fun.

Halloween came early to the winery where hundreds of ghouls, goblins, princesses and superheroes, joined by their parents and four-legged companions came together for a ‘Halloweenie’ celebration.

“There’s festive cocktails, wine for the parents, lots of activities for the kids, crafting stations, pumpkin decorating, Halloween theatre, best-dressed competition and outdoor s’mores and a firepit,” said Amber Piran, Grizzli Winery.

Tammy Broad attended the event dressed as a sea turtle with her daughter who dressed as a cat.

“I love seeing their costumes and their excitement and their enjoyment, I have got my daughter here today and she’s just thrilled to collect candy,” said Broad.

For some of the kids in attendance, the spookier the costume, the better.

Story continues below advertisement

Nine-year-old Isabella dressed up as a broken doll.

“I like creepy stuff and I watched [the movie] M3GAN and was inspired,” said Isabella.
Trending Now

Her friend, 9-year-old Milana dressed up as a vampire.

“I have always liked creepy costumes and I have liked creepy costumes since I was five so it’s like I have always just liked being something creepy,” said Milana.

For four-year-old Austin, dressing up as a firefighter isn’t just a costume, he’s practicing for his future career.

“I’m going to fight lots of fires,” said Austin.

The Halloweenie celebration took place Oct. 28 at Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna, B.C.

 

 

More on Lifestyle
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices