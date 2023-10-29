Menu

Entertainment

Recipe: Temper Chocolate and Pastry’s chocolate butter shortbread

By The Staff Global News
Posted October 29, 2023 4:42 pm
Click to play video: 'Cooking Together: Halloween Chocolate Butter Shortbread'
Cooking Together: Halloween Chocolate Butter Shortbread
Steve Hodge of Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows how to put a spooky twist on some delicious shortbread.
Steve Hodge of Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows how to put a spooky twist on some delicious shortbread.

Yields: 28 cookies

Preparation Time: 25 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling)

Cooking Time: 8-10 minutes

Ingredients:

  • 2/3 cup (150 g) cold unsalted butter
  • 1/2 cup (65 g) icing sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 cup (150 g) all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon (8 g) Dutch-process cocoa powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 7 oz (200 g) tempered dark couverture chocolate

Instructions:

  1. Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the cold butter, icing sugar, and vanilla until the mixture is light and fluffy.
  2. In a separate bowl, sift together the flour and cocoa powder, then add the salt.
  3. Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until the dough just comes together. Remove the dough from the bowl, shape it into a square, wrap it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for 30 minutes.
  4. While the dough is chilling, preheat your oven to 325°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
  5. Once the dough is ready, remove it from the fridge, lightly flour both the dough and your work surface. Roll out the dough until it’s about 1/8 inch thick. Use a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut out the cookies, then place them on the lined baking sheet.
  6. Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they turn a light golden color. Keep in mind that they may appear darker due to the chocolate, so watch them carefully for doneness. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely.
  7. Place the tempered chocolate in a bowl. Dip one-half of each cookie in the chocolate or use a fork to drizzle some chocolate over the top. Set the cookies on a piece of parchment paper to cool. Enjoy!
