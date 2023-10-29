Recipe: Temper Chocolate and Pastry’s chocolate butter shortbread

Steve Hodge of Temper Chocolate and Pastry shows how to put a spooky twist on some delicious shortbread.
Yields: 28 cookies
Preparation Time: 25 minutes (plus 30 minutes for chilling)
Cooking Time: 8-10 minutes
Ingredients:
- 2/3 cup (150 g) cold unsalted butter
- 1/2 cup (65 g) icing sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 cup (150 g) all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon (8 g) Dutch-process cocoa powder
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt
- 7 oz (200 g) tempered dark couverture chocolate
Instructions:
- Using a stand mixer with a paddle attachment, cream the cold butter, icing sugar, and vanilla until the mixture is light and fluffy.
- In a separate bowl, sift together the flour and cocoa powder, then add the salt.
- Add the dry ingredients to the butter mixture and mix until the dough just comes together. Remove the dough from the bowl, shape it into a square, wrap it with plastic wrap, and refrigerate it for 30 minutes.
- While the dough is chilling, preheat your oven to 325°F and line a baking sheet with parchment paper.
- Once the dough is ready, remove it from the fridge, lightly flour both the dough and your work surface. Roll out the dough until it’s about 1/8 inch thick. Use a 2-inch cookie cutter to cut out the cookies, then place them on the lined baking sheet.
- Bake the cookies for 8 to 10 minutes, or until they turn a light golden color. Keep in mind that they may appear darker due to the chocolate, so watch them carefully for doneness. Remove from the oven and let them cool completely.
- Place the tempered chocolate in a bowl. Dip one-half of each cookie in the chocolate or use a fork to drizzle some chocolate over the top. Set the cookies on a piece of parchment paper to cool. Enjoy!
