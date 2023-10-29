Surveillance footage captures Langley, B.C. Starbucks shooting

Send this page to someone via email

A shocking video has been obtained by Global News showing the shooting of a man at a drive-thru in Langley, B.C., earlier this week.

In the video, a man can be seen making his order in the drive-thru of a Starbucks. As he pulls forward, two suspects, donned completely in black clothing, circle the car and appear to fire many shots through its windows. The suspects then flee out of the frame of the video.

The car then crashes into a curb and the driver exits the vehicle and runs in the same direction as the two shooters.

Langley RCMP did confirm that a shooting took place at a Starbucks drive-thru on Thursday morning. The Starbucks is located at Fraser Highway and 216 Street.

Global News has verified the video is the same shooting that police confirmed on Thursday.

Shots rang out just before 8:30 a.m. while the area was busy with vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Police arrived to find a seriously injured person, who was rushed to hospital.

No one else was injured in the shooting.

2:34 Gunfire shatters peace of early morning coffee in Langley

“I was at the Starbucks ordering my coffee at the takeout window around 8:20, heard a bunch of loud bangs – the lady in the window and I thought it was fireworks,” a witness told Global News.

Global News is concealing the identity of the witness due to safety concerns.

“I turned to look behind me and saw the victim with blood coming down his face. I thought he was hit with the fireworks. Turns out he was the victim shot in the car two vehicles behind me. The lady behind me had (the victim) sit down. I put him in the car to assist. I was holding the victim’s jaw shut. He was bleeding in the mouth. It looked like he was shot in the mouth.”

A short time after the shooting, a burned-out car was found at 68th Avenue and 229th Street.

Police confirmed the two crime scenes are related. They said the shooting appears to be a targeted but they don’t believe there is any further risk to the public.

“We’re asking that anyone that was in the area that saw anything to reach out to us,” Langley RCMP Cpl. Craig van Herk said.

“We do suspect that a white vehicle was used. We’ve got witness reports of a white vehicle, and a few minutes after the shooting a white vehicle was located a short distance away on fire.”