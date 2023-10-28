Thompson man arrested after uttering threats at hospital

Send this page to someone via email

A man who walked into a Manitoba hospital and threatened patients has been arrested, RCMP say.

According to Mounties, on Oct. 20 around 8 p.m. officers went to the Thompson General Hospital with reports a 44-year-old man uttered threats toward people in the waiting room.

Officers spoke to witnesses who said the suspect was agitated and told those in the waiting room he was going to return to the hospital with a firearm. The suspect then took photos of people in the waiting room before fleeing.

Mounties later found the suspect at a residence in Thompson and took him into custody. No firearms were found.

The man was charged with uttering threats and assault with a weapon.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is asked to contact RCMP at 204-677-6909.

Story continues below advertisement