City vehicle hits man sleeping under bag in Toronto park

A man has been injured after being struck by a City of Toronto vehicle while he was sleeping under a bag in a city park.

Toronto police said they were called to Mooregate Park after 8 a.m. Saturday morning for reports someone in the park had been hit by a vehicle.

Police said a man was sleeping under a bag in the park when they were struck by a city-owned vehicle.

The City of Toronto said an employee was doing their “regular work function” when the incident happened. Asked if an internal investigation would take place, a spokesperson said the city was cooperating with police.

Neither police nor the city said what type of vehicle was being driven or where the man was laying when he was struck.

“The City sends well wishes to the pedestrian involved and hopes for a speedy recovery,” a spokesperson said.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they took a man to a trauma center with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believed the injuries were serious but not life-threatening.