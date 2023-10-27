Menu

Share

Crime

Police seek Vancouver teen who vanished after school Thursday

By Simon Little Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 8:27 pm
Click to play video: 'What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?'
What happens when a person goes missing in B.C.?
WATCH: Missing person reports are filed every day in B.C. but what are the steps taken when someone is reported missing? And what happens when they are found? Global News breaks it down for you – Sep 21, 2020
Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday in South Vancouver.

Anaiya Bains was last seen around 3:40 p.m. on the grounds of John Oliver High School, at Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue.

Anyone who sees Anaiya Bains is asked to call 911 immediately.
Anyone who sees Anaiya Bains is asked to call 911 immediately. Vancouver police

In a media release, Vancouver police said she never returned home after classes.

Story continues below advertisement

“Her disappearance is very out of character, leaving her family and friends concerned for her well-being,” police said.

Bains is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build, long black hair, brown eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a white swoosh logo on the chest, a white Spider-Man t-shirt, grey sweatpants and white Nike high-top runners.

She was carrying a solid blue and grey Nike backpack and gold headphones.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.

