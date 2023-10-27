Police seek Vancouver teen who vanished after school Thursday

See more sharing options

Police are asking for the public’s help to find a 13-year-old girl last seen Thursday in South Vancouver.

Anaiya Bains was last seen around 3:40 p.m. on the grounds of John Oliver High School, at Fraser Street and East 41st Avenue.

Anyone who sees Anaiya Bains is asked to call 911 immediately. Vancouver police

In a media release, Vancouver police said she never returned home after classes.

“Her disappearance is very out of character, leaving her family and friends concerned for her well-being,” police said.

Bains is described as five-feet-seven-inches tall with a slim build, long black hair, brown eyes and braces.

She was last seen wearing a black Nike hoodie with a white swoosh logo on the chest, a white Spider-Man t-shirt, grey sweatpants and white Nike high-top runners.

She was carrying a solid blue and grey Nike backpack and gold headphones.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.