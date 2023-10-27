Tiger-Cats visit Alouettes in tone setter for upcoming CFL playoff tilt

No one on either side is saying Saturday’s game between the Montreal Alouettes and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats is meaningless, even though the outcome won’t change the CFL standings. Hamilton and Montreal also have a rematch of greater importance on Nov. 4 when the Alouettes host the Ticats in the East Division semifinal.

But both teams have a single goal heading into into their regular season finale at Percival Molson Stadium. Winning.

“I’m going to go out there and play the best I can and continue to try and improve going into the playoffs,” said Tiger Cats quarterback Bo Levi Mitchell, who will be making his third consecutive start for Hamilton.

“I know the ‘w’ doesn’t matter in the standings right now but it matters in this locker room,” he added. “We’re going to go out there and try to win this game.”

Ticats left guard Brandon Revenberg, the team’s Most Outstanding offensive lineman in 2023, echoed the sentiment. “At the end of the day, we’re going out there to win.”

Players and coaches from Montreal are singing from the same song book. “You’re not going to show everything you’re going to use in that East semifinal, but we are going in to win (on Saturday),” Alouettes head coach Jason Maas said.

Starting QB Cody Fajardo added the team understands the stakes. “Everything we’ve wanted from the beginning is right in front of us. This game is going to be important.”

Saturday’s tilt marks the 200th regular season meeting between the Ticats and Alouettes dating back to 1950. Montreal has won 100 games against Hamilton, including both matchups this season. The Cats have celebrated a victory over Montreal on 92 occasions. Seven of their meetings have ended in a tie.

The Alouettes have beaten the Ticats in their last three meetings dating back to last season and will be attempting their first season sweep of Hamilton since 2009.

Saturday’s game will be broadcast on CHML radio, starting with the Pregame Show at 3 p.m. Kickoff is at 4 p.m. Fans can catch The 5th Quarter postgame show 30 minutes after the final whistle.