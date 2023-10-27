Peterborough police make arrests for assault in domestic incidents

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Peterborough, Ont., arrested two men following separate incidents of domestic violence on Thursday evening.

In the first incident around 7 p.m., Peterborough Police Service officers responded to a reported altercation at a residence in the area of Lock and Ware streets. Officers learned a man had approached his spouse and a friend outside the home, pushed them, swung a bag of rice and verbally threatened them.

He left the area but returned briefly and left on a bicycle. Officers located the suspect a short distance away and arrested him.

A 60-year-old man from Peterborough was charged with assault, spousal assault with a weapon, three counts of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm (one spousal) and two counts of failure to comply with an undertaking to not communicate with the people involved in the incident.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

Uttering threats

In an incident around 7:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of a man uttering threats against his ex-partner in a parking lot in the area of Lansdowne Street and Kawartha Heights Boulevard.

Police say they located the man in the area and also determined that the two had been involved in a physical altercation several days earlier.

A 71-year-old man from Peterborough was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily harm and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.