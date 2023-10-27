Collision sparks impromptu fireworks show on Highway 1 in Hope

See more sharing options

An impromptu fireworks show lit up the night sky on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., halting drivers.

According to Upper Fraser Valley RCMP, around 10 p.m. Thursday, a semi-truck heading east rear-ended a pickup truck and trailer near the Hunter Creek-Laidlaw scale station.

The trailer was filled with fireworks, which somehow got ignited in the crash.

The unexpected fireworks show lasted around 30 minutes, holding up traffic. Many drivers got out of their vehicles and filmed the incident.

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and no one was injured by the fireworks show.

Firefighters were called in to make sure nothing else was sparked from the fireworks.