Traffic

Collision sparks impromptu fireworks show on Highway 1 in Hope

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 12:35 pm
Click to play video: 'Collision sparks impromptu fireworks show on Highway 1 in Hope'
Collision sparks impromptu fireworks show on Highway 1 in Hope
RCMP said a semi-truck collided with a trailer that was filled with fireworks on Highway 1.
An impromptu fireworks show lit up the night sky on Highway 1 in Hope, B.C., halting drivers.

According to Upper Fraser Valley RCMP, around 10 p.m. Thursday, a semi-truck heading east rear-ended a pickup truck and trailer near the Hunter Creek-Laidlaw scale station.

The trailer was filled with fireworks, which somehow got ignited in the crash.

Click to play video: 'Driver involved in North Vancouver overpass crash still hasn’t been identified: RCMP'
Driver involved in North Vancouver overpass crash still hasn’t been identified: RCMP
The unexpected fireworks show lasted around 30 minutes, holding up traffic. Many drivers got out of their vehicles and filmed the incident.

Story continues below advertisement

Upper Fraser Valley RCMP said the driver of the pickup truck sustained minor injuries in the crash and no one was injured by the fireworks show.

Firefighters were called in to make sure nothing else was sparked from the fireworks.

