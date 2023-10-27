Menu

Crime

Kitten dies after woman uses animal as weapon in domestic dispute: Ontario police

By Jacquelyn LeBel Global News
Posted October 27, 2023 10:33 am
Two Kingston police cars are seen in Kingston, Ont., on Nov. 28, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick. SDV
Share

A kitten is dead and a woman is facing charges after a verbal argument between a couple turned violent in Kingston, Ont., police say.

Police were contacted at roughly 4 a.m. Saturday for a report of intimate partner violence at a home in the city’s west end.

Investigators say a man and woman were arguing when the woman threatened the man, then grabbed their small kitten and hit him in the chest with the kitten multiple times. Police say the woman then threw the kitten at the man.

“The cruelty to the kitten resulted in its death,” police said in a statement released on Friday.

She then allegedly threw other items at the man, at which point police say he left the residence.

A 57-year-old Kingston woman is facing assault, animal cruelty and breach of recognizance changes.

In response to a request for comment, police confirmed that the kitten was just nine weeks old. However, Const. Anthony Colangeli would not provide any additional information, stating that police are “trying to respect the privacy and identity of the victim due to the personal nature of the incident.”

