Environment

B.C. introduces crowd sourcing mechanism to protect old growth forests, more habitat

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 26, 2023 8:17 pm
Click to play video: 'Old growth activists participate in ‘day of action’ demonstrations across B.C.'
Old growth activists participate in ‘day of action’ demonstrations across B.C.
Old Growth rallies took place across the province September 28, three years after the NDP committed to recommendations in the old growth strategic review. Despite a smaller number of demonstrators, their message to the government to take more action was still loud. Kylie Stanton reports – Sep 28, 2023
The British Columbia government is moving to protect more old-growth forests and critical habitat with a type of crowd-source funding.

Premier David Eby says the government will work with the independent B.C. Parks Foundation and First Nations to introduce the funding tool that backs efforts to protect valuable ecosystems. Eby says the province will contribute $150 million to a conservation funding mechanism that will be matched by a B.C. Parks Foundation commitment.

The government says the $150 million provided by the province will leverage further donations in a crowd-sourcing approach, encouraging other organizations and people to contribute to ecosystem protection.

Click to play video: 'Coalition accuses NDP of breaking old growth forests promise'
Coalition accuses NDP of breaking old growth forests promise
Environmental groups, including the Wilderness Committee and Ancient Forest Alliance, say the fund has the power to create new protected areas by working with First Nations, government and private donors.

Story continues below advertisement

The BC Council of Forest Industries, which represents the majority of forest producers in the province, says in a statement the conservation funding tool is an innovative method for planning future approaches to land use and maintaining ecosystems.

 

© 2023 The Canadian Press

